Monday, January 17, 2022
    At least two dead after brutal ‘Saskatchewan screamer’ slams into eastern US: 80million Americans are under winter weather alert, 3,000 flights are canceled and 260,000 are left without power as Storm Izzy heads north to New York City today
    At least two people have died as winter storm Izzy nicknamed the ‘Saskatchewan screamer’ unleashed fury across the US, dumping over a foot of snow across the Midwest and South East before barrelling up the East Coast today, Your Content has learned.

    A powerful winter storm with some 100 million Americans in its path is barrelling up the East coast.

    Huge areas of the north East including New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio will see up to a foot of snow today.

    The brutal snowstorm has left around 260,000 Americans struggling without power amid bitter temperatures.

    More than 80 million people have fallen under the winter weather alerts across various states.

    Two people died when their car went off road and collided with trees in Raleigh, North Carolina yesterday.

    Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency amid brutal conditions.

    The storm also prompted the cancellation of more than 2,700 flights on Sunday, with another 1,700 delayed.

    The Saskatchewan Screamer has already slammed large swaths of the South and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

    Hundreds were left homeless after a twister hit Florida, leveling mobile homes and tearing trailers to bits,‘according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

