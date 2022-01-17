‘Attack on our democracy is real’: Biden slams the ‘onslaught of Republicans’ anti-voting laws’ and the Jan 6 riot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day address as he promises to stand against ‘election subversion’

President Joe Biden took aim at Republican state legislatures passing election security laws in his speech marking Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, using his address memorializing the slain civil rights leader to attack his rivals and push his federal voting legislation, Your Content has learned.

Biden compared Democrats’ battle to pass federal voting laws to Martin Luther King Jr. and other 20th century civil rights activists’ fight for equality.

He said Republican efforts to enhance election security are only about ‘voter suppression and election subversion’

GOP Rep. Burgess Owens excoriated Biden for using the slain civil rights leader’s memory to push his election legislation.

Democrats’ attempts to pass their election reform bill are on ‘life support,’ key Biden ally Rep. Jim Clyburn admitted on Sunday.

Moderates’ opposition to killing the filibuster put an end to Democrats’ goal of passing the bill by Martin Luther King Jr. Day today,‘according to USMAIL24.

