Monday, January 17, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
More

    British terrorist shot dead in Texas synagogue siege was banned from Blackburn court 20 years ago for ranting about 9/11 so why WAS he let into America?
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The British Muslim shot dead after taking a rabbi and three of his congregation hostage in a Texas synagogue was once banned from court buildings in his hometown after ranting about 9/11, MailOnline can exclusively reveal today, Your Content has learned.

    FBI identifies Texas synagogue shooter as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, who is originally from Blackburn.

    - Advertisement -

    He arrived in NYC on January 2 before spending a week at a Dallas homeless shelter in the week before attack.

    His brother, Gulbar, liaised with suspect in FBI incident room, blamed mental health issues for Faisal’s actions.

    Sibling also revealed Akram had a long criminal record and asked how he was able to enter the United States.

    Two teenagers from Manchester have been arrested in connection with incident and remain in custody.

    - Advertisement -

    US President Joe Biden condemned Akram’s actions as an ‘act of terror’ during a PR event in Philadelphia.

    All four hostages have been released after the terrorist was shot and police stormed the Texas synagogue.

    Akram had demanded the release of ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, so they could die together in siege,‘according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.