The British Muslim shot dead after taking a rabbi and three of his congregation hostage in a Texas synagogue was once banned from court buildings in his hometown after ranting about 9/11, MailOnline can exclusively reveal today, Your Content has learned.

FBI identifies Texas synagogue shooter as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, who is originally from Blackburn.

He arrived in NYC on January 2 before spending a week at a Dallas homeless shelter in the week before attack.

His brother, Gulbar, liaised with suspect in FBI incident room, blamed mental health issues for Faisal’s actions.

Sibling also revealed Akram had a long criminal record and asked how he was able to enter the United States.

Two teenagers from Manchester have been arrested in connection with incident and remain in custody.

US President Joe Biden condemned Akram’s actions as an ‘act of terror’ during a PR event in Philadelphia.

All four hostages have been released after the terrorist was shot and police stormed the Texas synagogue.

Akram had demanded the release of ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, so they could die together in siege,‘according to The SUN.

