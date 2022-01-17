Monday, January 17, 2022
    Burger King worker, 16, is shot dead in botched drive-thru robbery that ‘SHE staged with her co-worker best friend and girl’s father as the robber’: Teen died in crossfire when ‘another colleague fired at intruder’
    A teenager who was working the drive-thru at a Milwaukee Burger King when she was shot and killed in an apparent robbery may have staged the incident with her best friend and her best friend’s father who acted as the robber, court documents allege, Your Content has learned.

    Niesha Harris Brazell, 16, was working at the drive-thru window of a Milwaukee Burger King on January 2 when she was shot and killed.

    Investigators originally believed a man seen demanding money from her and waving a gun around had shot her, but they realized his gun didn’t go off.

    Another camera inside the restaurant showed that the shot was fired by one of her coworkers, Derrick Ellis, 34, who was aiming for the robber.

    During the investigation, authorities discovered Harris-Brazell’s best friend’s father was the robber seen in surveillance footage.

    Her best friend, Mariah Edwards, reportedly admitted to authorities that she, Harris-Brazell and her father, Antoine, staged the robbery,‘according to CBS4.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

