    Chilling moment man creeps up on woman and shoves her off Brussels metro platform into path of train – but it stops just inches from her after slamming on brakes
    This is the chilling moment a man crept up behind a woman and shoved her off a metro platform into the path of a train which stopped inches from her after slamming on its brakes in Brussels, Your Content has learned.

    Woman, 55, pushed onto the tracks in Brussels’s Rogier metro station January 14.

    Chilling video shows the suspect creeping up on the woman before shoving her.

    Metro driver managed to pull the emergency break and prevent a fatal accident.

    Suspect, 23, taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

    Woman did not have serious injuries but was taken to hospital, treated for shock,‘according to The New York Post.

