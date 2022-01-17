The Blackburn terrorist shot dead having laid siege to a Texas synagogue had spent the week before the attack in a Christian homeless shelter and bought his gun ‘off the street’ nearby, it was revealed today, Your Content has learned.

FBI identifies Texas synagogue shooter as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, who is originally from Blackburn.

- Advertisement -

He arrived in NYC on January 2 before spending a week at a Dallas homeless shelter in the week before attack.

Hostel CEO said he was ‘in and out’ all week but did not give any clues about his plan to launch a terror siege.

Akram is said to have been able to buy a handgun illegal ‘on the street’ in Dallas in 48 hours before the attack.

Briton had demanded the release of ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, so they could die together in siege,‘according to Texas News Today.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]