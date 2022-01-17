Family of British charity worker missing in Tongan tsunami say her body has been found Angela Glover was swept from the beach along with her four dogs while her husband survived by clinging to a tree

The body of a British woman missing on the island of Tonga after it was hit by a devastating tsunami has been found, making her the first person known to have died in the disaster sparked by an underwater volcanic eruption, Your Content has learned.

Angela Glover, 50, has been found dead after being swept away in the tsunami that hit Tonga on Saturday.

Briton, originally from Brighton, last seen by husband James as the pair walked on a beach with their dogs.

James survived by clinging to a tree, but Angela lost her grip and was swept away. Brother Nick has since revealed that she was trying to save her dogs when she was caught by the wave.

Four of the couple’s five dogs were also caught in the tsunami, with only one of the animals found so far,‘according to The SUN.

