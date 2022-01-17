Monday, January 17, 2022
    FBI finally admits Texas synagogue siege WAS an anti-Semitic terror attack after first claiming it was ‘not specifically related to the Jewish community’
    The FBI has finally admitted the Texas synagogue siege was an anti-Semitic terror attack after initially claiming it was not directly targeting Jews, Your Content has learned.

    FBI initially said in the hours after the attack it was not directed against Jews.

    They backtracked late Sunday after the statement provoked outrage.

    They finally admitted ‘the Jewish community was targeted’ in the terror attack.

    Malik Faisal Akram from the UK was killed after holding four people hostage,‘according to BBC News.

