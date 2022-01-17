Monday, January 17, 2022
    Flint officials will not face racketeering charges over poison water crisis after Michigan AG disbanded prosecution team who had been building the case for three years
    A host of Michigan state and Flint city officials implicated in the Flint water crisis will escape racketeering charges after the state’s attorney general disbanded the prosecution team working on the case, Your Content has learned.

    Michigan state attorney general Dana Nessel disbanded the prosecution team.

    The team had filed 15 charges against state officials over nearly three years.

    Many of the officials were reindicted on various charges for their role in the crisis.

    But the racketeering charges filed against at least four officials were dropped.

    Financing for the bungled water supply switch is thought to be fraudulent.

    It is believed over 100,000 Flint residents were affected by the water poisoning.

    Around 20,000 children were affected, with many suffering major health issues,‘according to The Guardian.

