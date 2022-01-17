Florida is hit by FOUR tornadoes with speeds of up to 118mph that have left hundreds homeless

A powerful winter storm that left much of the eastern US snow and ice covered brought four tornadoes to Florida Sunday morning, injuring at least four people and leaving a path of destruction behind, Your Content has learned.
Four tornadoes tore through Florida on Sunday, leaving hundreds homeless after the storms destroyed 65 homes and over 100 mobile homes.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 storm, topping 110mph, in Charlotte County that caused a semi-truck to flip on its side, injuring the driver.
An EF-2 twister with winds of 118mph sent debris flying through the sky and left several homes in Fort Myers torn to bits; At least four people were injured in the storm.
Two EF-0 tornadoes were also recorded Sunday, downing power lines, trees and tearing the roofs off several homes; No residents were injured,‘according to Texas News Today.
