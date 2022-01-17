French girl, 14, who was kidnapped, beaten and gang-raped by two men who kept her locked in a tiny flat is finally rescued after cops manage to track her through the GPS on her phone’s Snapchat app

A 14-year-old French girl who was kidnapped, beaten and gang-raped by two men who kept her locked in a tiny flat has finally been rescued, Your Content has learned.

Girl alerted parents, who told police, in panicked messages on Instagram Friday.

Said she had been kidnapped, beaten and gang-raped by two men in apartment.

She was lured into the flat by suspect after running away from home in Marseille.

Police officers were able to find her using the GPS on her phone’s Snapchat app.

Two men, aged 26 and 64, were arrested over the alleged kidnap and gang-rape,‘according to Times News Network.

