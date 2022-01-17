Humiliated Novak Djokovic lands back in Serbia to a hero’s welcome after being deported from Australia as he now faces being ousted from the French Open after politicians voted in law banning all unvaccinated people from entering sports arenas

Humiliated Novak Djokovic has landed back in Serbia to a hero’s welcome after being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Grand Slam starting today, Your Content has learned.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Serbia on Monday after being kicked out of Australia.

The tennis champion spent 11 days unsuccessfully battling to maintain his visa.

The controversial court decision has sparked fury among the world no. 1’s fans.

Players concerned champion’s absence undermines whoever wins Open title.

Civil rights advocates fear the legal case sets a worrying precedent for visitors.

They argue anyone with ‘undesirable’ political views could now be deported,‘according to The Washington Post.

