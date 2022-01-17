Monday, January 17, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
More

    Humiliated Novak Djokovic lands back in Serbia to a hero’s welcome after being deported from Australia as he now faces being ousted from the French Open after politicians voted in law banning all unvaccinated people from entering sports arenas
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Humiliated Novak Djokovic has landed back in Serbia to a hero’s welcome after being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Grand Slam starting today, Your Content has learned.

    Novak Djokovic arrived in Serbia on Monday after being kicked out of Australia.

    - Advertisement -

    The tennis champion spent 11 days unsuccessfully battling to maintain his visa.

    The controversial court decision has sparked fury among the world no. 1’s fans.

    Players concerned champion’s absence undermines whoever wins Open title.

    Civil rights advocates fear the legal case sets a worrying precedent for visitors.

    - Advertisement -

    They argue anyone with ‘undesirable’ political views could now be deported,‘according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.