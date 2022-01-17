LA nurse, 70, dies at hospital where she worked for 38 years after being beaten by homeless man, 48, then falling and hitting her head while waiting on bus to work

An elderly nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a Los Angeles transit bus stop has died of her injuries at a hospital where she worked for 38 years, her employer announced on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Sandra Shells, 70, who was badly injured after being struck in the head by a homeless man near Union Station in Los Angeles three days ago, has died.

LAPD arrested Kerry Bell, a 48 year old homeless man who was found sleeping not far away from the bus station, in connection to the attack.

No motive for the unprovoked attack has been revealed. Bell is being held on $2million bail.

A full investigation of the attack has been open, the LAPD said on Sunday.

