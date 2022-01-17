Married University of Michigan president, 64, is fired from $927,000 a year job over affair with female subordinate under zero tolerance rules HE created School releases 118 pages of intimate emails that reveal how he enticed her with knish!

The University of Michigan has fired its $927,000-a-year president for having an affair with a subordinate, a year after implementing wide sexual misconduct rules to stop people in power sleeping with their staff, Your Content has learned.

Mark Schlissel, 64, was fired by the University of Michigan on Saturday.

The regents of the university found that he had breached the terms of his contract as president a $927,000 a year role he had held since July 2014.

Schlissel was being investigated following a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate.

In July 2021, Schlissel himself introduced rules banning sexual relationships between subordinates and supervisors.

In the letter, the board produced emails between Schlissel and his lover which were ‘inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation of the university’

The emails showed the pair plotting via university email to coordinate trips together, with Schlissel saying he was ‘lonely’

His wife, Monica Schwebs, is based in San Francisco, where she works as an energy consultant for law firm Morgan Lewis.

Schlissel in November 2021 says, of a Wayne State basketball match that ‘the only reason I agreed to go was to go with you’

He and his lover order takeout food together, discuss trips and recipes, and muse about missing a flight connection in Paris together,‘according to The Daily Mail.

