Moment murder suspect disguised as a food delivery rider gets access to East Village public housing complex then kills man, 30, after knocking on his door asking ‘did you order an Uber’

A man who disguised himself as a food delivery rider is suspected of murder after a 30-year-old man was shot in the doorway of his apartment in NYC’s East Village on Friday evening, Your Content has learned.

CCTV footage released today by the NYPD shows the suspect wearing a disguise.

He entered the Lilian Wald housing block in NYC’s East Village on Friday night.

The suspect emerged minutes later and sped away from the block on an e-bike.

Davon Venable, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment.

NYPD is appealing to the public for help amid a wave of violent crime in NYC,‘according to The Daily Mail.

