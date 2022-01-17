NY middle school is forced to issue apology over ‘racist’ Spanish homework which saw children ordered to translate sentences saying ‘You are Mexican and ugly’ and ‘You are pretty and American’

An Upstate New York school district has come under fire over a homework assignment asking middle schoolers to translate the phrase ‘You are Mexican and ugly’ into Spanish, Your Content has learned.

Williamsville Central School District issued an apology to sixth graders at Mill Middle School, after receiving backlash from their parents on social media.

The students received an assignment which required them to translate sentences from English into Spanish.

‘You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly,’ one of the sentences on the worksheet read. ‘You (politely) are pretty and American,’ another read.

Meanwhile, administrators within the district released a statement shortly after the online backlash, and offered an apology for the offensive assignment.

‘As a Latina whose children attend Mill and Williamsville I am in complete shock,’ one mother wrote.

‘This is completely unacceptable,’ another Hispanic mother said while she criticized the assignment,‘according to CNN.

