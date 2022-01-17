Russia holds sniper drills and ‘sends two short-range ballistic missile systems to the Ukrainian border’ amid warnings that war is ‘imminent’

Russia has held sniper drills and reportedly sent two short-range ballistic missile systems to the Ukrainian border amid warnings that a war between the two nations is ‘imminent, Your Content has learned.
Video shows Putin’s army carrying out sniper drills in region bordering Ukraine.
Other footage shows alleged transfer of two deadly mobile short-range ballistic missile systems 9K720 Iskander towards Ukraine.
West have warned that war between the two nations is ‘inevitable and imminent,‘according to USMAIL24.
