Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 30, shows her injuries after she was pinned to the ground by LA club security guard for ‘slap’ and arrested but she claims ‘I did not hit anyone’: Booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault

Farrah Abraham has showed off bruises she says she sustained after being pinned to the ground by a security guard outside an LA club following an altercation, Your Content has learned.

Farrah Abraham was allegedly arrested on Saturday after getting into a physical altercation with a security guard.

The 30-year-old Teen Mom OG star was taken into custody for slapping a security guard at the club Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles.

The reality star later posted a silent video that showed her being held to the ground by a masked man, who appeared to be a security guard.

She was seen to have many injuries after the incident, including bruising on her arms and elbows, cuts on her lower back, shoulders and elbows.

Abraham was booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault and freed from custody two hours later.

She is due back in court in May, and said she will be suing the restaurant and the security guard who caused the injuries,‘according to The SUN.

