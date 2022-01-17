Teenage boy, 13, dies after overdosing on fentanyl at Connecticut high school where 40 bags of the drug were found stashed in two classrooms: Officials call for nurses’ offices to be stocked with life-saving naloxone

A seventh grader has died after he overdosed on fentanyl at his Hartford, Connecticut school last week, prompting new calls by city officials to stock school nurses’ offices with life-saving naloxone with the hope of preventing a similar tragedy, Your Content has learned.

The student was rushed to the hospital Thursday after he collapsed in gym class at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut.

Two other students who had been exposed to the drug were also taken to the hospital, but were later released.

Students were placed under a ‘code yellow,’ which is a shelter in place order.

Drug sniffing dogs found additional bags of fentanyl in two classrooms and in the gym.

Parents are expected to be updated on Monday regarding when classes will resume.

Sports and Medical Sciences Academy is a magnet middle and high school with 600 students.

The teen’s death has spurred new calls to stock school nurses’ offices with naloxone, which is used to treat overdoses,‘according to USA Today.

