Monday, January 17, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
More

    Teenage boy, 13, dies after overdosing on fentanyl at Connecticut high school where 40 bags of the drug were found stashed in two classrooms: Officials call for nurses’ offices to be stocked with life-saving naloxone
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A seventh grader has died after he overdosed on fentanyl at his Hartford, Connecticut school last week, prompting new calls by city officials to stock school nurses’ offices with life-saving naloxone with the hope of preventing a similar tragedy, Your Content has learned.

    The student was rushed to the hospital Thursday after he collapsed in gym class at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut.

    - Advertisement -

    Two other students who had been exposed to the drug were also taken to the hospital, but were later released.

    Students were placed under a ‘code yellow,’ which is a shelter in place order.

    Drug sniffing dogs found additional bags of fentanyl in two classrooms and in the gym.

    Parents are expected to be updated on Monday regarding when classes will resume.

    - Advertisement -

    Sports and Medical Sciences Academy is a magnet middle and high school with 600 students.

    The teen’s death has spurred new calls to stock school nurses’ offices with naloxone, which is used to treat overdoses,‘according to USA Today.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.