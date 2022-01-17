‘Thank you for standing up for our kids and teachers’: Jen Psaki praises her child’s Virginia school district after it defied Gov. Glenn Youngkin and pressed ahead with mask mandates

White House press secretary Jen Psaki went head to head with Virginia’s governor Glenn Youngkin over mask mandates in schools over the weekend, Your Content has learned.

The press secretary defended her child’s school’s decision to continue its mask requirement despite the new governor’s order banning them.

- Advertisement -

Youngkin in one of his first orders required school districts to allow parents an opportunity to opt out of masking their children at school.

The governor, who took office Saturday, issued 11 day-one executive orders.

Psaki noted her personal stake in the matter, having a child who attends Arlington schools,‘according to FOX News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]