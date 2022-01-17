Tuskegee Airman who flew fighters in WW2, Korea AND Vietnam dies aged 102: Was honored by Trump who made him Brigadier General for his 100th birthday

One of the final surviving Tuskegee Airmen pilots who flew in World War Two, as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars has died aged 102, Your Content has learned.

Decorated Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee died on Sunday at 102-years-old.

McGee flew 409 combat missions throughout his life, from World War II to the Vietnam War, making him one of the most decorated servicemen in U.S. history.

He died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning at his Maryland home.

He was called to service in 1942 at the age of 23 and became one of the first black military aviators known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

Of the 14,000 Tuskegee airmen, just 1,000 became pilots McGee was one of them. Just seven of the other qualified pilots are now alive.

His plane was hit by enemy fire twice during the Korean conflict and again years later near Laos both times on his right wing.

After retiring from service, McGee became director of the Kansas City, Missouri, airport and president of the Tuskegee Airmen association,‘according to The HILL.

