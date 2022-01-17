Monday, January 17, 2022
    ‘We need your prayers’: Baltimore DA asks for God’s help as she addresses congregation after indictment over false mortgage applications for Florida summer homes which her lawyer claims is ‘racist witch hunt’
    A lawyer for Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who has been indicted on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications to buy two summer homes in Florida, says she is the target of a racist witch hunt, Your Content has learned.

    Maryland attorney Marilyn Mosby, 41, joined a prayer circle and asked for God’s help during a Sunday service at a church in Baltimore.

    Mosby was brought up to the front of the church by Reverend Robert Turner alongside her husband Baltimore City Council President, Nick.

    Reverend Robert Turner delivered a sermon entitled ‘He dropped the charges’ and sung his praises of Mosby throughout the church service.

    Mosby was indicted on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida homes.

    Mosby allegedly falsely claimed she was facing COVID-related financial troubles to use her city retirement fund to help her buy the properties.

    She also allegedly lied on two mortgage loan applications by hiding that she had several unpaid federal taxes from over the years.

    The top city prosecutor was also accused of claiming one of her homes in Kissimmee was a second residence in order to get a lower interest rate,‘according to The Daily Mail.

