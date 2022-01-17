Monday, January 17, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
    ‘What happened to the law & order candidate?’ NYC Mayor Eric Adams is lashed for insisting subway IS safe and it’s only a ‘perception’ of danger after female Deloitte exec, 41, was pushed to her death in front of train
    By Your Content Staff
    NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been blasted for saying there’s only a ‘perception’ of danger on the city’s subway, the day after a passenger was pushed to her death in a seemingly random attack, Your Content has learned.

    NYC mayor Eric Adams told residents of the Big Apple that subways are safe.

    Critics have slammed the mayor for saying they have a ‘perception of fear’

    Former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said the fear is a ‘reality’ for some.

    It comes as a woman died on Saturday when she was pushed onto subway tracks.

    NYPD arrested Simon Martial, 61, and charged him with second-degree murder.

    The victim was identified as Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, from the Upper West Side.

    The police found the woman lying on the tracks, unconscious with severe trauma.

    Go is believed to be a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting.

    Martial has a previous criminal record and has served two years in state prison.

    ‘I think it’s about 1.7 percent of the crimes in New York City that occur on the subway system,’ Adams said about the incident,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

