Woke LA DA George Gascon says he doesn’t want to send transgender woman, 26, who sexually assaulted girl, 10, when she was 17 to adult jail over fears she’ll be attacked because of her gender identity

A mentally disturbed transgender woman who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl could be allowed to serve her sentence under house arrest, after the Los Angeles County district attorney refused to prosecute the 26-year-old as an adult for the crime committed shortly before their 18th birthday, Your Content has learned.

In 2014, a 17-year-old named James Tubbs attacked a 10-year-old girl – following her into the bathroom of a Denny’s in Palmdale, California.

- Advertisement -

Tubbs, who now goes by Hannah, sexually assaulted the child and only stopped when someone walked into the restroom and scared him off, and he ran away.

Tubbs was two weeks off turning 18 at the time, with Los Angeles DA George Gascon now refusing to sentence her as an adult as a result.

In 2019, Tubbs was tracked down thanks to DNA, which was entered into a database that year when arrested on suspicion of battery in Idaho.

Tubbs was brought back to California, having racked up a criminal record including assaults with deadly weapons.

- Advertisement -

Tubbs has arrests for battery, drug possession and probation violations in Idaho and Washington.

Since the 2014 attack, Tubbs has transitioned and is now known as Hannah Tubbs, age 26.

Tubbs has pleaded guilty to the 2014 sexual assault but the district attorney of Los Angeles County, George Gascon, is refusing to sentence Tubbs as an adult.

Gascon has angered many by his concerned Tubbs could be victimized in an adult facility as a trans woman and recommending home confinement instead,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]