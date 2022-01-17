Monday, January 17, 2022
    Woman who wanted to get her money’s worth at $50 all-you-can-eat sushi buffet ends up in hospital after consuming 32 rolls, edamame beans, jalapeno poppers and miso soup
    A woman who forced herself to eat as much sushi as she could in one sitting at an all-you-can-eat restaurant has revealed how she ended up being rushed to hospital after being left in agony as a result of her feast, Your Content has learned.

    Woman who binged on sushi went to hospital after getting severe stomach pain.

    Danielle Shapiro, 24, was diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux disease.

    The condition is more commonly known as acid reflux.

    During her visit to the California eatery, Danielle consumed 32 rolls of sushi.

    The all-you-can-eat buffet fan now admits she should have taken it ‘slower’

    She documented her hospital trip on TikTok, where she garnered 11.3M views,‘according to USMail24.

