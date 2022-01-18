AT&T and Verizon agree to halt 5G rollout – for now: Telecoms giants agree not to switch on towers near airports to avoid thousands of flights being canceled but slam FAA for wasting ‘two years’ of planning

AT&T and Verizon have reluctantly agreed to delay the launch of their C-band 5G technology after the FAA and pilots unions threatened to cancel thousands of flights over fears the rollout would make it unsafe to fly, Your Content has learned.

The Biden administration is ‘actively engaged’ to avoid a 5G crisis at airports after the FAA and plane manufacturers warned that cellular signals near 88 airports could give false readings and confuse pilots.

The FAA has warned pilots not to use their altimeters to read their altitudes at more than 80 airports in the US.

The altimeter gives clear readings of a plane’s altitude, a key tool when landing in low-visibility, but the signals are dangerously similar to 5G wavelengths.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has yet to publicly address the issue.

‘This is reckless, it’s dangers, and it’s got to stop,’ said Allied Pilots Association spokesperson Dennis Tajer.

Only 50 airports near 5G signals have buffers, but they could still be effected come launch of AT&T and Verizon’s new services.

It comes as airline CEOs and pilot leaders warned about the ‘reckless launch’ of 5G, which could cause 1,100 flight cancellations on Wednesday,‘according to ABC27.

