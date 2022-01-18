Biden has spent a QUARTER of his presidency at his Delaware homes including half of his weekends with just 10 of them at the White House

President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his first year in the White House in his home state of Delaware and half of his weekends, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his first year in the White House in his home state of Delaware and half of his weekends.

Biden logged 99 days in Delaware, according to a count by the Associated Press.

Biden spent half his weekends there – 26 out of 52.

Biden owns homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

The president has only spent 10 weekends at the White House,‘according to The New York Post.

