Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    Biden has spent a QUARTER of his presidency at his Delaware homes including half of his weekends with just 10 of them at the White House
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his first year in the White House in his home state of Delaware and half of his weekends, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden has spent more than a quarter of his first year in the White House in his home state of Delaware and half of his weekends.

    - Advertisement -

    Biden logged 99 days in Delaware, according to a count by the Associated Press.

    Biden spent half his weekends there – 26 out of 52.

    Biden owns homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

    The president has only spent 10 weekends at the White House,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.