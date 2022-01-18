Cracker Barrel is ordered to pay $9.4m to customer who was served glass of corrosive cleaning agent Eco San instead of water causing permanent injuries to his mouth and throat

A Tennessee man who took a sip of water at a Cracker Barrel in 2014 only to realize he had just swallowed a corrosive kitchen cleaner was awarded $9.4 million by a jury, far above the $150,000 he originally asked for, Your Content has learned.

William Cronnon, 68, had lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee back in 2014.

- Advertisement -

He took a sip of water only to find out he drank the kitchen cleaner Eco-San.

His lawyer says Cronnon now has daily symptoms of acid reflux and IBS and had to quit his job three years after the incident.

The Southern food chain says it was ‘disappointed’ with the jury’s verdict.

A Republican-backed Tennessee law that caps damages in civil cases means Cronnon will probably only get about $4.5 million,‘according to COMPLEX.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]