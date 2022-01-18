DeSantis will NOT bend the knee to Trump: Florida Gov. says backing ex-president for 2024 now ‘is too much to ask’ after Trump attacked him for being ‘dull’ and having ‘no charisma’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a once-loyal member of Donald Trump’s court, is refusing to bend a knee to the former president and says backing him in the 2024 election ‘is too much to ask’ after Trump publicly attacked his character, Your Content has learned.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to bend a knee to Donald Trump and says backing him in the 2024 election ‘is too much to ask.

- Advertisement -

The governor, a once-loyal member of Trump’s court, has criticized Trump to his inner circle as the ex-president continued to take aim at him.

Trump is said to have been trashing DeSantis in private, calling the Florida governor an ingrate with a ‘dull personality’

The former president also gave DeSantis no chance of defeating him in a possible 2024 election.

DeSantis blasted back at Trump’s criticisms, accusing the ex-president of being ‘uncharacteristically out of step with the hard-line elements of his party’s base’

- Advertisement -

He also said his biggest regret in office is not having ‘been much louder’ in speaking out against Trump’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The two are among the most popular Republican figures in the country as Trump and potentially DeSantis eye a presidential run in 2024.

Conservatives also allege the pair are ‘the two most important leaders in the Republican Party,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]