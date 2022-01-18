Domestic violence survivor who fled two abusive partners only to marry a man who MURDERED his wife defends her choice because ‘he had 20 years in prison to think about how to treat women better’

A mother-of-two who survived two violent relationships before choosing to wed a man who had spent 20 years in prison for murdering his ex wife says she’s been ‘judged’ for her choices, Your Content has learned.

Stephanie Garcia, from Santa Rosa, Texas had escaped two abusive relationships when she fell for convicted murderer Gerardo Castaneda in 2007

Castaneda served 20 years in prison for killing his ex-wife but Garcia, 49, says she believes in ‘second chances’ and she married him within just seven months

A year later, Castaneda ended their marriage, leaving her feeling ‘manipulated’

The mother of two, who works a parole case manager, says people have judged her for her relationships and she says previous abuse has ‘desensitized her,‘according to The Daily Mail.

