Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Embattled woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has drafted a crisis PR team to deal with outrage over his soft-on-crime policies and has reached out to his old boss Preet Bharara for help
    New York City’s embattled district attorney has sought the help of his former boss and drafted a crisis PR guru to combat the outrage over his soft-on-crime policies, Your Content has learned.

    District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sought the help of his former boss Preet Bharara in wake of the widespread criticisms he faces over his crime policies.

    He also devised a crisis communications team to deal the backlash.

    Bharara and public relations professional Risa Heller reportedly ‘have been making calls to people about what Bragg is doing and how to handle the fallout’

    Bragg is expected to deliver a ‘major speech’ addressing the negative response to his directives to downgrade certain felonies.

    The planned speech comes after the DA told his church congregation Sunday he’s had a ‘challenging two weeks’ since his start as Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

    It is unclear when he will deliver address, however sources said it could come as early as Wednesday,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    It is unclear when he will deliver address, however sources said it could come as early as Wednesday,'according to The Daily Advent.

