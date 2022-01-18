Filmmaker Joss Whedon claims he was ‘powerless’ to resist affairs while on Buffy set, DENIES threatening Gal Gadot’s career and claims he cut Ray Fisher from Justice League because ‘he was a bad actor’ in new interview

Filmmaker Joss Whedon on Monday responded to years of allegations made against him by actors and crew members he worked with admitting that he had multiple affairs with actors on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which he wrote, and attacking the stars of some of his other films, Your Content has learned.

Joss Whedon was catapulted to stardom in 1992 as the director and show runner for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and its numerous spin-offs.

Whedon went on to write Toy Story and Alien Resurrection, and then tasked with directing Marvel and DC Comics films – some of the most lucrative films around.

His cult following took a huge blow in 2017 when a script he had written for Wonder Woman which was never used showed a more misogynistic take.

In the years since then several of his stars and crew have spoken out to accuse him of cultivating an unpleasant and hostile work environment.

In May 2017, he took over Justice League from Zack Snyder and angered many of the cast, unhappy with his changes.

In July 2020, actor Ray Fisher spoke out about the ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable’ treatment by Whedon.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot then in December 2020 alluded to issues on set and a difficult experience.

On Monday, Whedon issued a long-awaited rebuttal to all the stories about him and his behavior.

Whedon said the Wonder Woman star misunderstood him when he said that she’d have to tie him to a railroad track if she wanted to get rid of a scene.

Gadot, 36, responded to his theory by saying: ‘I understood perfectly’, while Fisher tweeted that Whedon finally ‘got to direct an endgame after all’

Whedon also confessed to multiple affairs on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, saying he was ‘powerless’ to resist,‘according to LA Times.

