Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    Generations collide! Mike Tyson, 55, and Jake Paul, 25, ‘are finalizing deal for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas that could generate $49million’ Ex-champ eyes his second fight since 2005
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are reportedly nearing a deal for an exhibition fight between the 55-year-old former heavyweight champion and 25-year-old YouTuber that could be generate nearly $50 million, Your Content has learned.

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are reportedly nearing a deal for an exhibition between the 55-year-old former heavyweight champion and 25-year-old YouTuber.

    - Advertisement -

    The Sun is reporting the deal, which would be a pay-per-view bout later in 2022.

    The 30-year age gap aside, Tyson (50-6-2) holds a considerable advantage in experience having fought in 58 professional bouts against actual boxers.

    Paul is 5-0 against another YouTuber, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the latter of whom he’s beaten twice,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.