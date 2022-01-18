Generations collide! Mike Tyson, 55, and Jake Paul, 25, ‘are finalizing deal for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas that could generate $49million’ Ex-champ eyes his second fight since 2005

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are reportedly nearing a deal for an exhibition fight between the 55-year-old former heavyweight champion and 25-year-old YouTuber that could be generate nearly $50 million, Your Content has learned.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are reportedly nearing a deal for an exhibition between the 55-year-old former heavyweight champion and 25-year-old YouTuber.

- Advertisement -

The Sun is reporting the deal, which would be a pay-per-view bout later in 2022.

The 30-year age gap aside, Tyson (50-6-2) holds a considerable advantage in experience having fought in 58 professional bouts against actual boxers.

Paul is 5-0 against another YouTuber, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the latter of whom he’s beaten twice,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]