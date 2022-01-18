Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Has ex-FBI cold case detective solved the 78 year mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank? Team of 23 experts, with a cutting edge computer program, pored over files for six years and have now named a prime suspect. The ghastly twist? He was a fellow Jew
    By Your Content Staff
    Huddled together with her family in a secret annexe, its entrance hidden behind a bookcase in an Amsterdam warehouse, 15 year old Anne Frank confided to her diary her anxious hopes for final liberation for future life, Your Content has learned.

    A new book, The Betrayal of Anne Frank, details the investigation and its results.

    Ex-FBI agent Vince Pankoke previously hunted drug cartels and 9/11 suspects.

    The investigators point the finger at Jewish businessman Arnold van den Bergh.

    Van den Bergh’s name was identified as the betrayer in an anonymous letter.

    The tipoff, given to Otto Frank, had been ‘inexplicably’ dismissed by police,‘according to NBC News.

    according to NBC News.

