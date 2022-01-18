‘He really believed he owned these women.’ How Hugh Hefner demanded orgies five nights a week, drugged women with ‘leg spreader’ Quaaludes and hosted weekly ‘Pig Nights’ with ‘ugly’ prostitutes, new doc reveals

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was a ‘vampire’ who manipulated and drugged dozens of young women into taking part in degrading orgies, while masquerading as a champion of sexual freedom, according to a shocking new documentary, Your Content has learned.

New A&E docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, will lift the lid on the ‘dark underbelly’ of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

The documentary, premiering January 24, reveals how the Playboy’s venues became a seedy playground for drug use, sexual abuse, and even bestiality.

According to ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, Hef demanded group sex five nights a week: ‘You couldn’t satisfy him. He wanted more and more and more’

‘It was cult-like. The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family,’ Miki Garcia, former director of Playmate promotions said.

Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, also hosted weekly ‘Pig Nights’, during which he would bring in ‘ugly’ prostitutes to have sex with his friends.

He also kept a stockpile of Quaaludes, known at the mansion as ‘leg spreaders’ and were regarded as a ‘necessary evil’ because they made women do anything,‘according to The Daily Mail.

