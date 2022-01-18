‘He told us to get on our knees, but I said no’ Hostage details breathless escape from British terrorist inside Texas synagogue after ‘hero’ rabbi threw a CHAIR at him

A Texan man held hostage by a British terrorist during the 10-hour synagogue siege told on Monday of their dramatic escape, as Senator Ted Cruz joined calls for an urgent investigation into the case, Your Content has learned.

Jeffrey Cohen, vice president for the board of trustees at Congregation Beth Israel, was one of four people taken hostage in Texas on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Cohen and the others were held by British terrorist Malik Faisal Akram, 44, for 10 hours before staging a bold escape Akram was shot by police shortly after.

On Monday Cohen wrote a dramatic account of how they fled the terrorist, saying that Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram and they ran.

Cohen echoed Cytron-Walker in crediting the active shooter training that they has received in saving their lives.

Ted Cruz, senator for Texas, on Monday demanded a ‘full enquiry’ into the events surrounding the siege.

- Advertisement -

Fox News host Jesse Watters also said there were many important unanswered questions, such as how the Briton managed to land in New York and buy a gun.

Akram did three stints in prison and had a lengthy criminal record, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The paper reported he was a regular visitor to Pakistan and was understood to be a member of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic organization banned by Saudi Arabia,‘according to ABC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]