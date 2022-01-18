‘It HAS to be a level playing field’: Michael Phelps says something needs to be done about NCAA rules that allow trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas to compete against women

Champion swimmer Michael Phelps has described the controversy that surrounds transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is ‘very complicated’ before adding that sports need a ‘level playing field’ to be fair, Your Content has learned.

Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps, 36, has reacted to the ongoing debate over trans college athlete Lia Thomas competing on women’s swim team.

‘It’s very complicated. We all should feel comfortable with who we are in our own skin. But I think sports should be played on an even playing field,’ he said.

So far, the NCAA itself has not yet weighed in on the growing criticism over its transgender athlete policy.

NCAA’s board of governors is now expected to review the policy later this week, although there has not been any indication of possible changes.

Thomas, 22, sparked controversy after joining the women’s swim team and shattering records.

She broke two national women’s records last month at the Zippy International in Akron, Ohio.

Such was her dominance in the 1,650-yard freestyle that second placed swimmer Anna Kalandadze, a UPenn teammate, finished 38 seconds behind her,‘according to FOX NEWS.

