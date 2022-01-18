Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Major airline CEOs warn of ‘catastrophic’ aviation crisis when delayed 5G roll out finally begins Wednesday: FAA warns 100,000 passengers could face delays or cancelations and some planes could be grounded PERMANENTLY
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending ‘catastrophic’ aviation crisis on Wednesday when AT&T and Verizon finally deploy their new 5G services, Your Content has learned.

    The CEOS of some of America’s largest airlines wrote to federal government officials warning that a new 5G service could cause disruptions.

    In the letter to federal officials, the CEOs wrote that when AT&T and Verizon’s new service goes live on Wednesday it could affect commerce.

    The FAA has warned that potential interference could affect sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and impact on low-visibility operations.

    5G could also affect airplane’s safety features,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

