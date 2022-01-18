Michigan Democrats tell parents they are NOT ‘clients’ of public schools, that children should be taught ‘what society needs them to know’ and that taxpayers should stay out of education

Michigan Democrats were heavily criticized over the weekend for telling parents that they are not ‘clients’ of public schools and that public education teaches kids what society ‘needs them to know, Your Content has learned.

A Facebook post on Saturday shared by the state’s Democrats also said parents can sign their kids up in private schools if they don’t like the way things are.

The post was later deleted on Monday and Democrats apologized for the post.

Republicans in the state are calling for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to act on the fiasco.

Michigan’s gubernatorial elections are coming up soon in March as Whitmer seeks reelection.

Former Detroit Police chief and Republican candidate James Craig, who blasted the post on Sunday, will also be running for the governor’s seat,‘according to FOX News.

