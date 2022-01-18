Missing Belgian boy, four, is found dead on a Dutch island after he was ‘kidnapped by his “cuddly uncle” babysitter who had previous conviction for killing another child’

Dutch police last night discovered the body of a Belgian child whose disappearance five days ago sparked a massive search spanning two countries, Your Content has learned.

Four-year-old Dean Verberckmoes was found on the island of Neeltje Jans.

Police were led to the body by Dave De Kock who ‘abducted the boy last week’

De Kock, 34, served a 10-year sentence for the abuse of a two-year-old in 2008.

The man befriended Dean’s mother who was depressed and needed childcare,‘according to The Daily Mail.

