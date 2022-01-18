Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    MIT-educated anti-vaxxer doctor who treated COVID patients with Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine has her license suspended and must undergo psychiatric evaluation ‘for spreading misinformation’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A medical board in Maine has suspended the license of an MIT-educated doctor and ordered a psychiatric evaluation after she was accused of treating some of her patients with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and spreading misinformation about COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Meryl Ness, 70, had her medical license suspended in Maine over COVID misinformation.

    - Advertisement -

    Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted to have Ness, who has been practicing medicine for four decades, undergo psychiatric evaluation.

    Ness is accused of prescribing COVID patients anti-parasite drug Ivermectin and malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine.

    Some patients ended up in the hospital, one of them having to be intubated.

    She also prescribed Hydroxychloroquine to a pregnant COVID patient.

    - Advertisement -

    Ness admitted to the board that she lied to a pharmacist that her patient had Lyme disease to obtain Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.

    MIT-educated internist is affiliated with anti-vaxx group and has called CDC a ‘criminal agency,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.