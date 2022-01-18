MIT-educated anti-vaxxer doctor who treated COVID patients with Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine has her license suspended and must undergo psychiatric evaluation ‘for spreading misinformation’

A medical board in Maine has suspended the license of an MIT-educated doctor and ordered a psychiatric evaluation after she was accused of treating some of her patients with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and spreading misinformation about COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

Dr Meryl Ness, 70, had her medical license suspended in Maine over COVID misinformation.

Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted to have Ness, who has been practicing medicine for four decades, undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Ness is accused of prescribing COVID patients anti-parasite drug Ivermectin and malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine.

Some patients ended up in the hospital, one of them having to be intubated.

She also prescribed Hydroxychloroquine to a pregnant COVID patient.

Ness admitted to the board that she lied to a pharmacist that her patient had Lyme disease to obtain Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.

MIT-educated internist is affiliated with anti-vaxx group and has called CDC a ‘criminal agency,‘according to The Daily Advent.

