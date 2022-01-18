Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Nike executive Larry Miller, 72, has met with family of innocent teen, 18, he murdered in 1965 to ask for forgiveness after they were ‘blindsided’ by his book where he revealed the killing
    Nike executive Larry Miller has met with family of the innocent teen he murdered in 1965 and asked for forgiveness, after they were ‘blindsided’ after reading an article that revealed the killing, Your Content has learned.

    Larry Miller, 72, met with the family of Edward White twice after announcing in a Sports Illustrated interview that he served time in prison for fatally shooting him.

    Miller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, serving four and a half years in prison and five more years for armed robberies before turning his life around.

    Miller decided to share his story in the book ‘Jump: My Secret Journey from the Streets to the Boardroom’ that he co-wrote with his daughter, Laila Lacy.

    On December 17, Miller held an emotional meeting with White’s sister, son and daughter in a law office in Philadelphia’s Center City district.

    The meeting happened after a family member happened to read an article about the murder in which White’s name was mentioned.

    White’s 84-year-old sister Barbara Mack said she told Miller ‘If I was 30 years younger, I would have been across that table at you’ during their meeting.

    Ultimately, White’s family said they harbor no ill will toward Miller and view him as someone who has to make peace with himself,‘according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

