    NYC subway travel 2022: Straphangers wait on the WRONG SIDE of turnstiles to protect themselves from screaming man and being pushed off platform after spate of track shove attacks
    A group of New York City commuters were forced to stand behind the subway entryway Tuesday morning while waiting for a train as a screaming man paced on the platform – a scene that is increasingly typical as random subway violence becomes the norm, Your Content has learned.

    Three women riders were met with a menacing, screaming man on Tuesday morning at the 23rd Street Station in Manhattan.

    Jennifer Smith, 29, who has lived in the area for two years, and two other women had to stand behind the turnstiles as he paced the platform.

    Smith also told DailyMail.com that she, and the other women, had to rush onto the train once it arrived to avoid him.

    New Mayor Eric Adams, 61, has been preaching to New Yorkers that the subways are ‘safe’ and the only real terror is the ‘perception of fear’

    Subway crimes have been an ongoing problem throughout the pandemic and are already up more than 100 per cent in 2022,‘according to The Daily Mail.

