Orphaned baby boy whose sheriff’s deputy parents died by suicide is now at center of a tug-of-love battle as maternal grandmother seeks full custody after paternal uncle was granted guardianship

The orphaned baby boy whose sheriff’s deputy parents killed themselves within days of each other is now at the center of a tug-of-love battle, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, Your Content has learned.

Jayce Osteen has been living with his paternal uncle after his parents, both St Lucie County sheriff’s deputies, took their own lives earlier this month.

Zack Osteen, 31, was granted an emergency court order for immediate guardianship and has plans for a formal adoption of the boy.

But the newborn’s maternal grandmother Tammy Meyer, 49, has also decided to launch a legal battle for full custody of the child.

Jayce’s father Clayton Osteen, 24, died two days after he attempted suicide on New Year’s Eve while mother Victoria Pacheco, 23, took her own life on January 4.

According to friend Kelly Newell, Meyer had recently quit her job as a hair stylist and moved to closer to her daughter to be the baby’s nanny.

Newell also claimed Meyer has not been able to see baby Jayce alone because the Osteens ‘aren’t allowing it’

‘Tammy saw the baby every day. In a normal situation you would think the baby would be with its grandmother,‘according to Texas News Today.

