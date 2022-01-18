Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Penzeys Spices CEO sparks fury by renaming MLK Day ‘Republicans are RACIST Weekend’ in letter to customers just two weeks after branding the GOP the ‘number one threat to this country’
    Penzeys Spices CEO sparked outrage after he renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Republicans are Racist Weekend, in a promotional newsletter for customers, Your Content has learned.

    On Friday, Penzeys Spices founder and CEO Bill Penzey Jr. sent out a newsletter for MLK day which he titled ‘Republicans are Racist weekend’

    The letter was promoting a deal offering three spices and 10 Black Lives Matter stickers.

    Penzey praised the Black Lives Matter movement and its actions in the newsletter before suggesting Republicans fantasize about killing black people.

    He added that Republicans deserve the racist label.

    It comes just weeks after he called the GOP the ‘number one threat to this country’ in another newsletter.

    Conservatives slammed Penzey on social media saying they were throwing out their spices and were never buying from the company again,‘according to The Daily Mail.

