Russia sends troops and military vehicles to Belarus in move likely to increase fears of Ukraine invasion ahead of Putin’s ‘war games’ with ally Lukashenko

Russia has started to move its troops towards Belarus for joint military exercises and live-fire drills as fears increase of an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Your Content has learned.
Russia is transporting troops and armoured vehicles to Belarus for ‘war games’
Ukraine will be surrounded by Russian troops on its eastern and northern border.
Military analysts have suggested Russia could send its forces through Belarus,‘according to The Guardian.
