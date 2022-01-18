Schumer starts Senate debate on Biden’s doomed voting rights legislation and calls Republicans’ opposition of the bill an ‘implicit endorsement of Donald Trump’s big lie’

Chuck Schumer began debate on the Democrats’ doomed voting rights legislation on Tuesday and called Republican opposition to the bill an ‘implicit endorsement of Donald Trump’s big lie, Your Content has learned.

Schumer called Republican opposition to the bill an ‘implicit endorsement of Donald Trump’s big lie’

Debate on legislation begins today with a vote expected on Wednesday.

Vote expected to fail as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to oppose killing the Senate filibuster.

Senate Democrats are meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday night,‘according to The Daily Mail.

