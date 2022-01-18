Storm Izzy brings up to 20 INCHES of snow to Ohio and cancels 1,700 flights: Thousands are left without power across ten states stretching from Maine to Georgia

A dangerous winter storm known as a Saskatchewan Screamer because it originated in the Canadian province, brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a Monday leaving two people dead in a car crash in North Carolina, Your Content has learned.

In parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a foot of snow fell on Monday.

Another arctic blast is expected to hit the Midwest by Wednesday before spreading south and east by Thursday morning.

Wind chill is forecast to dip well below 0F Fahrenheit from Des Moines to Chicago and into upstate New York.

Cold weather will extend as far south as Arkansas and Tennessee with wind chill in the teens and single digits.

As eight inches of snow accumulated Monday in the Lower Hudson Valley, downpours drenched coastal cities, causing flooding in some regions.

More than 1,700 US flights cancelled Monday, and another 1,596 delayed and about 500 car crashes were reported in Virginia alone as winds blew down trees and the storm creates slick roadways.

The wind-driven storm was being blamed for at least two deaths after it dumped more than a foot of snow across the Midwest and southeast on Sunday,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

