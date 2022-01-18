The Biden effect: Support for GOP reaches its highest level since 1995 with 47% of Americans now Republican, while support for Democrats plunges 7% in a year to 42%

American support for the Democratic Party took a plunge last year while the GOP saw its highest popularity since 1995, as President Joe Biden faces mounting criticism over inflation and COVID ahead of the November midterms, Your Content has learned.

More Americans are affiliating with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party for the first time since 1995.

The landmark poll was carried out by Gallup over the course of the year in all 50 states and Washington DC, with a total of 12,416 American adults polled.

The survey revealed 47 percent of participants identified as Republican at the end of 2021, a nine percent increase from the beginning of the year.

42 percent identified as Democrats, a seven percent decline from the first quarter of 2021.

The results show a dramatic flip in favor of the Republican Party which could be essential heading into the November midterm elections,‘according to Times News Network.

