Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    The Biden effect: Support for GOP reaches its highest level since 1995 with 47% of Americans now Republican, while support for Democrats plunges 7% in a year to 42%
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    American support for the Democratic Party took a plunge last year while the GOP saw its highest popularity since 1995, as President Joe Biden faces mounting criticism over inflation and COVID ahead of the November midterms, Your Content has learned.

    More Americans are affiliating with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party for the first time since 1995.

    - Advertisement -

    The landmark poll was carried out by Gallup over the course of the year in all 50 states and Washington DC, with a total of 12,416 American adults polled.

    The survey revealed 47 percent of participants identified as Republican at the end of 2021, a nine percent increase from the beginning of the year.

    42 percent identified as Democrats, a seven percent decline from the first quarter of 2021.

    The results show a dramatic flip in favor of the Republican Party which could be essential heading into the November midterm elections,‘according to Times News Network.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.