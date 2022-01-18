Time to grab the telescope! Huge asteroid that is twice the size of the Empire State Building will pass Earth at 43,000 miles per hour TONIGHT

Amateur astronomers may be able to catch a glimpse of an asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building when passes Earth at 43,000 miles per hour tonight, Your Content has learned.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) was first discovered by Australian astronomers in 1994

On Tuesday at 21:51 GMT it will pass within 1.2 million miles of our home planet

This is the closest it has been since 1933 when it came 699,000 miles from Earth,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

