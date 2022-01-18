Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    Time to grab the telescope! Huge asteroid that is twice the size of the Empire State Building will pass Earth at 43,000 miles per hour TONIGHT
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Amateur astronomers may be able to catch a glimpse of an asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building when passes Earth at 43,000 miles per hour tonight, Your Content has learned.

    Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) was first discovered by Australian astronomers in 1994

    - Advertisement -

    On Tuesday at 21:51 GMT it will pass within 1.2 million miles of our home planet

    This is the closest it has been since 1933 when it came 699,000 miles from Earth,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.